American International Group Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Insperity by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Insperity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,946.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,227 shares of company stock worth $5,030,537. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

