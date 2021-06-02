American International Group Inc. Buys 23,966 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

