American International Group Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after purchasing an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $210.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $210.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

