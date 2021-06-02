Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

