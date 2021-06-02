D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.