D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,186,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 70,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.