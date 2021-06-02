Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

