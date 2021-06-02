Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

