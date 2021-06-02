Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

