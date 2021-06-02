Securian Asset Management Inc Has $451,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,620,767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

