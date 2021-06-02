Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

