Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $10,595,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,082,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 329,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.