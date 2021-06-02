Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.