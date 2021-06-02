Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NAD stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

