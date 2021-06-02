BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

