BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.