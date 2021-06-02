Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 39.6% in May

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 973,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 29th total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PHAT stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,985,133.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,313. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

