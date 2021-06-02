Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.99

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.99 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 277.20 ($3.62). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.63), with a volume of 612,117 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.17 ($3.63).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 37,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £102,941.80 ($134,494.12).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

