Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $575.34

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.34 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 439.60 ($5.74). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 458.20 ($5.99), with a volume of 516,377 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -109.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,291.39.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

