Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $575.34

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 575.34 ($7.52) and traded as low as GBX 439.60 ($5.74). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 458.20 ($5.99), with a volume of 516,377 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -109.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,291.39.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

