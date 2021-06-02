Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.19. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 803,756 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

