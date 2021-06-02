Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.59

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.59 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 171.90 ($2.25). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 4,245,128 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.86 and a current ratio of 25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

