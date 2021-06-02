BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.21 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

