BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 118.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 0.35. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

