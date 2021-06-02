IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth $1,038,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

