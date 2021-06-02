BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PVH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

