$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.49 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

