BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 13,519 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 197,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

