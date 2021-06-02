BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 59,542 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of SITE Centers worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -767.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.