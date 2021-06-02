BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 21,860 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

