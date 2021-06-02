Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

