Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Veru by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veru by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veru by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.59 million, a P/E ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

