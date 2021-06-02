Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,184.85

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,184.85 ($41.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,594 ($46.96). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,578 ($46.75), with a volume of 208,857 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,616 ($47.24).

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,562.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

