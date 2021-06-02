IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,561 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

