Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.74

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.74 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 341.60 ($4.46). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 337.60 ($4.41), with a volume of 703,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

