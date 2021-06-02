Alstom (EPA:ALO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.46

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €44.46 ($52.31) and traded as high as €46.72 ($54.96). Alstom shares last traded at €46.35 ($54.53), with a volume of 942,146 shares traded.

ALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

