Fintel (LON:FNTL) Shares Up 4.3%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.55 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($3.00). Approximately 3,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

Get Fintel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Fintel’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss bought 36,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

Fintel Company Profile (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.