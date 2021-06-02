Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.57

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.57 and traded as high as $37.53. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 81,634 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.70.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

