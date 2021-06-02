Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.56

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.56 and traded as high as C$39.73. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$39.41, with a volume of 58,853 shares.

EIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.46.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.