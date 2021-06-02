Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.23

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.23 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 364.70 ($4.76). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 360.30 ($4.71), with a volume of 5,483,452 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.32. The company has a market cap of £7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

