Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Rises By 40.6%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 4.87.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

