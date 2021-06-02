Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 29th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NBN opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.72. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

