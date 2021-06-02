DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Purchases $10,390.00 in Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Portfolio Manager Kyle P. West purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,390.00.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $72,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.