Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total value of C$16,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,145,830.73.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

