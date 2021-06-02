Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

