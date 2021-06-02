Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,481,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

