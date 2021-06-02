Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 46.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

