Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 180.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

FBHS stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

