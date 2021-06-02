Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,101 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.