D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 19,669 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

