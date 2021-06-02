D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

