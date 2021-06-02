Alps Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,584.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock worth $3,091,447. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

